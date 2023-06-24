The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 74 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .261 with 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Garcia is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), with at least two hits 18 times (24.3%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has had an RBI in 33 games this year (44.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .294 AVG .231 .368 OBP .297 .581 SLG .415 17 XBH 15 11 HR 6 34 RBI 26 34/15 K/BB 48/15 2 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings