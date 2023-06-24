At the end of the first round of the Travelers Championship, Cameron Davis is currently eighth with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Cameron Davis at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Davis has shot below par on three occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Davis has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 19 -8 261 0 15 1 6 $3.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Davis' past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 36th.

Davis has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Davis played this event was in 2023, and he finished eighth.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Davis will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,304 yards during the past year.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis finished in the first percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.70 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 47th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

Davis shot better than just 12% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Davis failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Davis carded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Davis' three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average (4.1).

At that most recent competition, Davis' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Davis finished the U.S. Open without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Davis carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Davis Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.