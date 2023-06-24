Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Dallas Cowboys are sixth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1600.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +170
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Cowboys games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.
- Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per contest.
- At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. Away, they were 4-4.
- Dallas had eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).
- The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Cowboys Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.
- Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of June 24 at 5:37 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
