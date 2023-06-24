On Saturday, Ezequiel Duran (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .314 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (32.1%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Duran has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (24 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .372 AVG .258 .422 OBP .294 .628 SLG .423 12 XBH 9 6 HR 3 18 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 30/1 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings