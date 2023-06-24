On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 50th in slugging.

In 72.3% of his games this year (47 of 65), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in 30 games this season (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 28 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .274 AVG .283 .325 OBP .336 .556 SLG .394 17 XBH 10 8 HR 2 29 RBI 25 26/8 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings