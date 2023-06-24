Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 50th in slugging.
- In 72.3% of his games this year (47 of 65), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in 30 games this season (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 28 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.274
|AVG
|.283
|.325
|OBP
|.336
|.556
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|29
|RBI
|25
|26/8
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
