Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

In 52 of 72 games this season (72.2%) Jung has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).

He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 48.6% of his games this year (35 of 72), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .286 AVG .264 .371 OBP .289 .500 SLG .484 13 XBH 18 7 HR 8 22 RBI 22 38/15 K/BB 44/5 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings