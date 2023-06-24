Nasa Hataoka is in 41st place, with a score of +3, after the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to wager on Nasa Hataoka at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Hataoka has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Hataoka has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hataoka has finished in the top 20 twice in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Hataoka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Hataoka will try to make the cut for the 23rd time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 270 0 22 1 6 $897,266

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Hataoka's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 23rd.

Hataoka made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Hataoka finished 41st when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Hataoka will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,568 yards in the past year.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka finished in the 41st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par.

She finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 32 holes.

Hataoka shot better than 47% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Hataoka shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Hataoka carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.1).

Hataoka had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that most recent outing, Hataoka's performance on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Hataoka ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with seven on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Hataoka carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Hataoka Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hataoka's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.