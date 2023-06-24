The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.449 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 during his last games.

In 57 of 74 games this year (77.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 31 games this season (41.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .286 AVG .263 .373 OBP .362 .486 SLG .375 16 XBH 12 6 HR 2 24 RBI 17 36/19 K/BB 36/23 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings