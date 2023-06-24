How to Watch the Rangers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in baseball with 101 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas' .455 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.1 runs per game (455 total).
- The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Texas has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Gray has recorded seven quality starts this year.
- Gray will try to pick up his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tanner Banks
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Luis Severino
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Matthew Boyd
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matthew Boyd
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reese Olson
