Rangers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (47-28) against the New York Yankees (41-35) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.
The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-2) for the Yankees.
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 29, or 65.9%, of those games.
- Texas is 22-11 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (455) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|W 5-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Matthew Boyd
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
