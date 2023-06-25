Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .354.
- Seager has had a hit in 36 of 45 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (37.8%).
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 48.9% of his games this season (22 of 45), with two or more RBI 11 times (24.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.8%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.398
|AVG
|.301
|.455
|OBP
|.366
|.735
|SLG
|.506
|19
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|22
|15/12
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (8-1) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.64), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
