Jessica Pegula plays Lauren Davis to begin play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In Viking International Eastbourne (her last tournament), she made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Cori Gauff. Pegula is +4000 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Pegula at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET), Pegula will face Davis.

Pegula has current moneyline odds of -500 to win her next contest versus Davis. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +4000

US Open odds to win: +800

Wimbledon odds to win: +4000

Want to bet on Pegula? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Pegula Stats

Pegula last played on June 29, 2023, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Gauff in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne.

Pegula is 43-16 over the past year, with one tournament title.

Pegula has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a match record of 2-2 on that surface.

In her 59 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Pegula has averaged 21.1 games.

On grass, Pegula has played four matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.5 games per match while winning 47.6% of games.

Over the past year, Pegula has won 71.3% of her service games, and she has won 41.5% of her return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Pegula has claimed 73.8% of her service games and 20.0% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.