The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 49th in slugging.
  • Taveras has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • In seven games this season, he has homered (11.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Taveras has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 36
.283 AVG .300
.333 OBP .352
.478 SLG .462
8 XBH 13
5 HR 3
15 RBI 17
21/6 K/BB 27/11
4 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cole (8-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.64), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
