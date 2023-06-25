The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 49th in slugging.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (11.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 36 .283 AVG .300 .333 OBP .352 .478 SLG .462 8 XBH 13 5 HR 3 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 27/11 4 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings