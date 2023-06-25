Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Yankees.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Yankees Player Props
|Rangers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Yankees
|Rangers vs Yankees Odds
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 77.6% of his games this season (59 of 76), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.1% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (59.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.266
|AVG
|.286
|.324
|OBP
|.351
|.422
|SLG
|.476
|17
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|30/17
|3
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.64), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.