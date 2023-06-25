On Sunday, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET, the New York Yankees (42-35) host the Texas Rangers (47-29) at Yankee Stadium in the rubber match of the series. Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Rangers.

The Yankees have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (-105). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.80 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 28-19 record (winning 59.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

In the last 10 games, the Yankees were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

