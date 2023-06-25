The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 89 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.338/.450 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 75 hits with 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .262/.333/.493 so far this season.

Garcia takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (8-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.64), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Padres May. 28 6.0 4 6 5 9 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has 69 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .246/.323/.418 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashed .273/.354/.438 so far this year.

Rizzo heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .467 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5

