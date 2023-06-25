The New York Yankees (42-35) and Texas Rangers (47-29) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-1) for the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.80 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 33-year-old has put together a 2.80 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing batters.

Eovaldi is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season.

Eovaldi is seeking his 16th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .228 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 577 total hits and 18th in MLB play with 334 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.407) and are fifth in all of MLB with 112 home runs.

Eovaldi has pitched nine innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out eight against the Yankees this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (8-1) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.64 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 16 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.64), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank first in MLB with 455 runs scored this season. They have a .271 batting average this campaign with 101 home runs (eighth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rangers one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in 6 2/3 innings.

