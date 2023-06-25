Rangers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (47-29) and the New York Yankees (42-35) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on June 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.
- Texas has a mark of 9-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging six runs per game (455 total).
- The Rangers have the fifth-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|W 5-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Matthew Boyd
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
