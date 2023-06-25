Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (47-29) and the New York Yankees (42-35) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

Texas has a mark of 9-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging six runs per game (455 total).

The Rangers have the fifth-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule