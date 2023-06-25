The Dallas Wings (6-7) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Los Angeles Sparks (6-7) on Sunday, June 25 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Sparks defeated the Wings 76-74 on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2 2.9 Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.9 4.4 1.5 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 1.9 1.1 1 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally posts a team-leading 10.5 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 19.5 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 29.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Natasha Howard is putting up 16.9 points, 1.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Kalani Brown averages 8.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Veronica Burton posts 3.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 25.6% from the floor.

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -2.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.