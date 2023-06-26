Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (hitting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (18.4%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 43.4% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (50.0%), including 12 multi-run games (15.8%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.294
|AVG
|.226
|.368
|OBP
|.293
|.581
|SLG
|.400
|17
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|26
|34/15
|K/BB
|51/16
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd (5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.63, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
