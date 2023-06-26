Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .254.
- In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|.298
|AVG
|.150
|.353
|OBP
|.261
|.574
|SLG
|.150
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|16/4
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (5-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.63 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
