Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers
|Rangers vs Tigers Odds
|Rangers vs Tigers Prediction
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .315 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Duran has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (33.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.5% of his games this season, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.378
|AVG
|.257
|.425
|OBP
|.291
|.633
|SLG
|.429
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|12
|21/8
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Manning (1-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.