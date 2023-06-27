Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .293.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his 64 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|37
|.271
|AVG
|.308
|.320
|OBP
|.363
|.458
|SLG
|.474
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|18
|24/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Manning (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, April 11, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.