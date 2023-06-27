Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (47-31) versus the Detroit Tigers (34-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 27.

The probable starters are Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers and Matt Manning (1-1) for the Tigers.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 46 times and won 29, or 63%, of those games.

Texas has entered 11 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 9-2 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 460 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule