The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .294 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 49th in slugging.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 10.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.2% of his games this year, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 37 .276 AVG .308 .324 OBP .363 .459 SLG .474 8 XBH 14 5 HR 3 16 RBI 18 24/6 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 4

