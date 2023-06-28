The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.391 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer in his last outings.

Semien has gotten a hit in 62 of 79 games this year (78.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (34.2%).

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.6% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 48 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .276 AVG .289 .333 OBP .352 .442 SLG .480 18 XBH 18 4 HR 7 22 RBI 33 23/15 K/BB 32/17 3 SB 4

