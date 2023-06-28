Nate Lowe and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers and Joey Wentz on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 86 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 60 of 78 games this season (76.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.9%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (50.0%), including 11 multi-run games (14.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .299 AVG .263 .388 OBP .360 .497 SLG .375 17 XBH 13 6 HR 2 25 RBI 17 37/21 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings