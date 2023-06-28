Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 28) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.
The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (6-1) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-8).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 30 out of the 47 games, or 63.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 7-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (468) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Framber Valdez
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Cristian Javier
