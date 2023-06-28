Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field at Globe Life Field against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Wednesday.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB play with 106 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .272 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (468 total, 5.9 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Rangers average baseball's best WHIP (1.180).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Dunning is looking for his third straight quality start.

Dunning is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 17 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Cristian Javier

