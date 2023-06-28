How to Watch the Rangers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field at Globe Life Field against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Wednesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in MLB play with 106 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have an MLB-high .272 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (468 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Rangers average baseball's best WHIP (1.180).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Dunning is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Dunning is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 17 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Luis Severino
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-3
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Matthew Boyd
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matt Manning
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Framber Valdez
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Cristian Javier
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.