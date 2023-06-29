Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jonah Heim (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .281 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (15.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven in a run in 31 games this season (44.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.266
|AVG
|.296
|.324
|OBP
|.345
|.523
|SLG
|.430
|17
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|26
|28/10
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
