On Thursday, Josh Jung (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 72.7% of his 77 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (18.2%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.5%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .285 AVG .265 .364 OBP .293 .504 SLG .476 14 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 22 45/15 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

