The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .243.

Garver has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.8% of those games.

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In eight games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 .278 AVG .150 .350 OBP .261 .519 SLG .150 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 2 19/6 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings