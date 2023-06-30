On Friday, Marcus Semien (.319 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Semien has had a hit in 64 of 81 games this season (79.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (34.6%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this year (44.4%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .279 AVG .289 .337 OBP .352 .442 SLG .480 19 XBH 18 4 HR 7 22 RBI 33 24/16 K/BB 32/17 3 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings