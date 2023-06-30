Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB action with 111 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.

The Rangers' .274 batting average leads the majors.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging six runs per game (483 total).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Rangers have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.181).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gray enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season entering this game.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.