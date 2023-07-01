The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .698 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 82 hits, batting .263 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 16th in slugging.

Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers in his last games.

In 64.2% of his games this season (52 of 81), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (21.0%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 36 games this season (44.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (19.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.3%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .299 AVG .226 .371 OBP .293 .618 SLG .400 22 XBH 15 14 HR 6 40 RBI 26 39/16 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings