The Baylor Bears' over/under for the 2023 season, seven wins, means they should be a solid group.

Looking to place a futures bet on Baylor's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Baylor Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7 -120 +100 54.5%

Bet on Baylor's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Bears' 2022 Performance

Baylor compiled 413.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 45th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 58th, surrendering 371.0 yards per contest.

Baylor averaged 231.5 passing yards per game on offense last season (68th in FBS), and it ranked 61st on the other side of the ball with 222.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Baylor went 3-3 at home last year and 3-3 away from home.

The Bears picked up three wins as favorites (in seven games) and three wins as underdogs (in six games).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Richard Reese RB 972 YDS / 14 TD / 74.8 YPG / 4.9 YPC Blake Shapen QB 2,790 YDS (63.3%) / 18 TD / 10 INT

96 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.4 RUSH YPG Qualan Jones RB 462 YDS / 7 TD / 35.5 YPG / 5.0 YPC

23 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Monaray Baldwin WR 33 REC / 565 YDS / 4 TD / 43.5 YPG Al Walcott DB 66 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Dillon Doyle LB 82 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Devin Lemear DB 52 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Christian Morgan DB 45 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT

Bears' Strength of Schedule

The Bears are playing the 10th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

In terms of toughness, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Baylor will be playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule this year.

Baylor has eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including five teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

Baylor 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Texas State September 2 - - 2 Utah September 9 - - 3 LIU Post September 16 - - 4 Texas September 23 - - 5 @ UCF September 30 - - 6 Texas Tech October 7 - - 8 @ Cincinnati October 21 - - 9 Iowa State October 28 - - 10 Houston November 4 - - 11 @ Kansas State November 11 - - 12 @ TCU November 18 - - 13 West Virginia November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.