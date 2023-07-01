CeeDee Lamb: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
CeeDee Lamb is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.
CeeDee Lamb Injury Status
Lamb is currently not on the injured list.
CeeDee Lamb 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|156 TAR, 107 REC, 1,359 YDS, 9 TD
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|194.60
|36
|6
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|171.30
|54
|8
|2023 ADP
|-
|14
|7
CeeDee Lamb 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|2
|29
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|11
|7
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|12
|8
|87
|1
|Week 4
|Commanders
|8
|6
|97
|1
|Week 5
|@Rams
|8
|5
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|10
|5
|68
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|6
|4
|70
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|7
|5
|77
|1
|Week 10
|@Packers
|15
|11
|150
|2
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|5
|5
|45
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|11
|6
|106
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|7
|5
|71
|1
|Week 14
|Texans
|6
|5
|33
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|7
|7
|126
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|11
|10
|120
|2
|Week 17
|@Titans
|14
|11
|100
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|7
|5
|52
|1
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|68
|1
|Divisional
|@49ers
|13
|10
|117
|0
