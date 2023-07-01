Cooper Rush: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Cooper Rush is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.
Cooper Rush Injury Status
Rush is currently listed as active.
Cooper Rush 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|94-for-162 (58.0%), 1,051 YDS (6.5 YPA), 5 TD, 3 INT
|9 CAR, 6 YDS, 0 TD
Cooper Rush Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|56.64
|222
|35
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|13.20
|453
|60
|2023 ADP
|-
|609
|66
Other Cowboys Players
Cooper Rush 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|7
|13
|64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|19
|31
|235
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|21
|31
|215
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|15
|27
|223
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|10
|16
|102
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|18
|38
|181
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|4
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
