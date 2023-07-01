Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .345 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (36.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has an RBI in 25 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (42.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.384
|AVG
|.295
|.454
|OBP
|.357
|.696
|SLG
|.489
|21
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|23
|18/15
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.56 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.