At +1400, Daron Bland holds the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Want to bet on Daron Bland? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Daron Bland 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +1400 4th Bet $100 to win $1,400

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Daron Bland Insights

On defense, Bland has racked up 48 tackles, one TFL, and seven interceptions in 11 games.

The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (fourth-best with 262.4 passing yards per game) and passing defense (second-best with 167.2 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Dallas is compiling 115.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 13th, surrendering 109.1 rushing yards per contest.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (14th in NFL) +175 (2nd in NFL) Dak Prescott +800 (4th in NFL) +25000 (74th in NFL) Daron Bland +1400 (4th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +8200 (8th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (14th in NFL) Tony Pollard +12500 (17th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +25000 (46th in NFL) Brandin Cooks +20000 (51st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (74th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.