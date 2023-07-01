Demarcus Lawrence's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Demarcus Lawrence Injury Status

Lawrence is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Demarcus Lawrence NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Demarcus Lawrence 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 65 Tackles (9 for loss), 6 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Demarcus Lawrence 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0 1 4 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 0 0 7 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 3 3 6 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 0 0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 0 0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 0 1 8 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0 0 3 0 0 Week 8 Bears 1 1 3 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 1 1 7 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 1 1 2 0 0 Week 12 Giants 0 0 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0 0 3 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0 1 5 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 0 0 1 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0 0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Titans 0 0 5 0 2 Week 18 @Commanders 0 0 2 0 1 Divisional @49ers 1 2 6 0 0

