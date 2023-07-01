Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) versus the Kansas City Royals (23-59) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-4) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (1-3) will take the ball for the Royals.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 3-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Dodgers have won 40 out of the 68 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 7-3, a 70% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 445.

The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (29%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 Astros L 6-5 Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies W 5-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold June 28 @ Rockies L 9-8 Michael Grove vs Kyle Freeland June 29 @ Rockies W 14-3 Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson June 30 @ Royals W 9-3 Bobby Miller vs Alec Marsh July 1 @ Royals - Julio Urías vs Daniel Lynch July 2 @ Royals - Tony Gonsolin vs Brady Singer July 3 Pirates - Clayton Kershaw vs Mitch Keller July 4 Pirates - Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz July 5 Pirates - Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido July 6 Pirates - Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo

Royals Schedule