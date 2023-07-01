Houston 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The 2023 win total set for the Houston Cougars, 4.5, indicates it's going to be a bad season.
Houston Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4.5
|-135
|+115
|57.4%
Cougars' 2022 Performance
- Houston ranked 104th in total defense last year (421.6 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on offense, ranking 25th-best in FBS with 456.1 total yards per game.
- Houston owned the eighth-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (313.6 passing yards per game), but it ranked 10th-worst defensively (278.7 passing yards allowed per game).
- UH posted three wins at home last year and four away.
- The Cougars got six wins as favorites (in nine games), and they won twice (in four opportunities) as underdogs.
Houston's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|4,069 YDS (67.4%) / 40 TD / 10 INT
547 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 42.1 RUSH YPG
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|109 REC / 1,398 YDS / 17 TD / 107.5 YPG
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|38 REC / 571 YDS / 7 TD / 43.9 YPG
|KeSean Carter
|WR
|40 REC / 619 YDS / 5 TD / 47.6 YPG
|Gervarrius Owens
|DB
|72 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|D'Anthony Jones
|DL
|36 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Donavan Mutin
|LB
|73 TKL / 4.0 TFL
|Nelson Ceaser
|DL
|34 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT
Cougars' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (87), the Cougars have the second-hardest schedule in college football.
- Houston is playing the 11th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).
- Houston will play nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes five teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last year.
Houston 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|UTSA
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Rice
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|TCU
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Sam Houston
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Texas Tech
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|West Virginia
|October 12
|-
|-
|8
|Texas
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Kansas State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Baylor
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Cincinnati
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Oklahoma State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ UCF
|November 25
|-
|-
