Johnathan Hankins is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Johnathan Hankins Injury Status

Hankins is currently not on the injury report.

Johnathan Hankins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Johnathan Hankins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Divisional @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

