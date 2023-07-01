Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 52 of 71 games this season (73.2%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (29.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had an RBI in 32 games this year (45.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.265
|AVG
|.296
|.322
|OBP
|.345
|.538
|SLG
|.430
|18
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|29/10
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 29th, 1.195 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
