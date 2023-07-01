Keldon Johnson's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player award are +50000. For more stats and information on the San Antonio Spurs player, see below.

Keldon Johnson MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Keldon Johnson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 17.5 437 Rebounds 6.5 163 Assists 4.1 102 Steals 1.0 24 Blocks 0.3 7 FG% 47.3% 160-for-338 3P% 35.8% 49-for-137

Keldon Johnson's Next Game

Matchup: San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

