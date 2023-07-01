At +160 and +260, respectively, Toledo and Ohio are the two favorites to win the MAC in 2023. Before making a bet on the MAC winner, let's go over the full list of contenders along with their odds.

Odds to Win the MAC

Team Odds to Win MAC Toledo +160 Ohio +260 Eastern Michigan +800 Miami (OH) +800 Buffalo +900 Northern Illinois +1200 Central Michigan +3000 Akron +3000 Ball State +3000 Bowling Green +3000 Western Michigan +8000 Kent State +20000

MAC Upcoming Games

Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Fox Sports 1

Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+

Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles 6:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ESPN+

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on Fox Sports 1

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ACC Network

Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network

Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network

Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network

Akron Zips at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

LIU Post Pioneers at Ohio Bobcats 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1

Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN

