Matt Duchene 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Matt Duchene's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Think Matt Duchene will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Matt Duchene 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|16:25
|492:55
|Goals
|0.3
|10
|Assists
|0.6
|17
|Points
|0.9
|27
|Hits
|0.4
|12
|Takeaways
|0.5
|15
|Giveaways
|0.4
|13
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Matt Duchene's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.