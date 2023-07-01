At +600, Micah Parsons is regarded as the favorite to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award. He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are plenty of options. Check out his complete list of odds later in this article.

Want to bet on Micah Parsons? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Micah Parsons 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Def. POY +600 1st Bet $100 to win $600

Micah Parsons Insights

On defense last year, Parsons helped lead the charge with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

The Cowboys averaged 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (14th in the NFL), and they ranked eighth on the other side of the ball with 200.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Dallas ranked ninth in the NFL last season with 135.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed per contest (129.3).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.