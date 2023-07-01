Michael Gallup's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

Michael Gallup Injury Status

Gallup is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Michael Gallup NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Michael Gallup 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 74 TAR, 39 REC, 424 YDS, 4 TD

Michael Gallup Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 66.40 197 68 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 90.96 172 57 2023 ADP - 184 66

Michael Gallup 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Commanders 3 2 24 1 Week 5 @Rams 5 4 44 0 Week 6 @Eagles 7 2 18 0 Week 7 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 4 49 0 Week 10 @Packers 7 4 35 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4 3 41 0 Week 12 Giants 8 5 63 0 Week 13 Colts 7 4 23 2 Week 14 Texans 6 2 40 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 2 1 2 0 Week 16 Eagles 7 4 36 1 Week 17 @Titans 4 3 39 0 Week 18 @Commanders 6 1 10 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 6 5 46 1 Divisional @49ers 3 0 0 0

